Americas

Oxford School District Hires Firm To Investigate Shooting

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham7 hours ago
28 1 minute read


(CBS DETROIT) – The Oxford Community Schools District is reversing its prior choice to delay an investigation into the Nov. 30 Oxford High School taking pictures and introduced {that a} agency will conduct an impartial evaluate.

OXFORD, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 01: People embrace as they go to a makeshift memorial exterior of Oxford High School on December 01, 2021 in Oxford, Michigan. On Tuesday, three college students have been killed and eight injured when a gunman opened hearth on the faculty. A fourth pupil died on Wednesday. The suspect, recognized as 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, has been charged as an grownup with terrorism and first-degree homicide. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

READ MORE: ‘Stop the Violence’: Detroit Police Officers Host Basketball Game To Promote Peace At Schools

This announcement was made throughout a particular board assembly on Tuesday, May 17.

The faculty board voted to rent Varnum, a Grand Rapids-based regulation agency, and Guidepost Solutions, an impartial investigations agency based mostly in New York to conduct the impartial evaluate, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Attorney General Dana Nessel supplied to conduct the evaluate twice, which might save the varsity district the price of an outdoor evaluate, however the faculty district declined each gives and determined to have an outdoor agency conduct the evaluate.

READ MORE: Detroit Retiree Sees Sidewalk Repaired Months After Water Main Break

During the varsity board assembly, it was additionally determined that there will likely be a brief memorial with images of the 4 college students, Tate Myre, Justin Shilling, Madisyn Baldwin, and Hana St. Juliana, that have been killed throughout the taking pictures, will likely be put within the excessive faculties performing arts middle, based on the Detroit Free Press.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials will not be printed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

 

MORE NEWS: GOP Michigan Governor Candidate Ryan Kelley Says COVID Policies At Debate A ‘Dealbreaker’

 



Source link

Tags
Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham7 hours ago
28 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button