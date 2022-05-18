Oxford School District Hires Firm To Investigate Shooting

(CBS DETROIT) – The Oxford Community Schools District is reversing its prior choice to delay an investigation into the Nov. 30 Oxford High School taking pictures and introduced {that a} agency will conduct an impartial evaluate.

READ MORE: ‘Stop the Violence’: Detroit Police Officers Host Basketball Game To Promote Peace At Schools

This announcement was made throughout a particular board assembly on Tuesday, May 17.

The faculty board voted to rent Varnum, a Grand Rapids-based regulation agency, and Guidepost Solutions, an impartial investigations agency based mostly in New York to conduct the impartial evaluate, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Attorney General Dana Nessel supplied to conduct the evaluate twice, which might save the varsity district the price of an outdoor evaluate, however the faculty district declined each gives and determined to have an outdoor agency conduct the evaluate.

READ MORE: Detroit Retiree Sees Sidewalk Repaired Months After Water Main Break

During the varsity board assembly, it was additionally determined that there will likely be a brief memorial with images of the 4 college students, Tate Myre, Justin Shilling, Madisyn Baldwin, and Hana St. Juliana, that have been killed throughout the taking pictures, will likely be put within the excessive faculties performing arts middle, based on the Detroit Free Press.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials will not be printed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MORE NEWS: GOP Michigan Governor Candidate Ryan Kelley Says COVID Policies At Debate A ‘Dealbreaker’