Oxford Street through the years

23 ImagesPlans are afoot to assist guarantee Sydney's iconic Oxford Street retains it queer identification throughout a part of redevelopment.April 4, 2022 — 8.52am1/23The launch of the Sydney Rainbow Crossing on Bourke Street, close to Oxford Street and Taylor Square, on February 8, 2019.Credit:Katherine Griffiths2/23The morning after Sydney Mardi Gras on Oxford Street in 2020.Credit:Edwina Pickles3/23Drag performer Gaynor Tension at Belloccio Cafe earlier than the annual Sydney Mardi Gras Parade in 2014.Credit:Anna Kucera4/23Oxford Street after Mardi Gras on March 1, 2020.Credit:Edwina Pickles5/23Early morning scenes on Oxford Street after the 2014 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardis Gras. Lockout guidelines had been carried out forcing pubs, bars and golf equipment to shut at 1.30am in an effort to curb alcohol-fuelled violence.Credit:Dean Sewell6/23Oxford avenue after the 2014 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardis Gras.Credit:Dean Sewell7/23A canine walker on Oxford Street in 1998.Credit:Belinda Wallis8/23Dykes on Bikes through the Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade in 1992.Credit:Belinda Wallis9/23Early morning scenes on Oxford Street after the 2014 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardis Gras. Lockout guidelines had been carried out forcing pubs, bars and golf equipment to shut at 1.30am in an effort to curb alcohol-fuelled violence.Credit:Dean Sewell10/23Drag queens welcome the Sydney Olympic Torch to Oxford Street in 2000.Credit:City of Sydney11/23Oxford Street on March 12, 2014.Credit:Danielle Smith12/23Oxford Street close to Taylor Square on March 12, 2014.Credit:Danielle Smith13/23Nicholas Anton on Oxford Street after Mardi Gras on March 5, 2006.Credit:Wade Laube14/23Punters from Stonewall spill out down an empty Oxford Street in Darlinghurst on the primary night time of the abolition of lockout legal guidelines in Sydney, January 15, 2020.Credit:Cole Bennetts15/23Shopfronts on the nook of Oxford Street and Crown Street in February 2021.Credit:Edwina Pickles16/23110-122 Oxford Street, Sydney, on February 23, 2021.Credit:Steven Siewert17/23The rainbow pedestrian crossing in Oxford Street, at Taylors Square, on April 4, 2013.Credit:Peter Rae18/23Oxford Street, March 12, 2014.Credit:Danielle Smith19/23Oxford Street, 1983.Credit:Archive picture20/23The Orgy Shop in Oxford Street on February 23, 1972.Credit:Kevin Berry21/23Christians meet gays on Oxford Street, October 2, 1989.Credit:Bruce Milton Miller22/23Oxford Street, November 19, 1984.Credit:Gary McLean23/23Erik Gleason, from Denver, helps his boyfriend, Tim Carrol, from San Fransisco, get into an outfit at Sax Leather on Oxford Street forward of Mardi Gras in 1994.Credit:James Alcock