Ozon is seeking a compromise with bondholders to keep e-commerce growth

Many worldwide buyers within the know-how and shopper sectors have thought-about NASDAQ-listed Ozon to be a promising guess. It’s the main on-line retailer in Russia, one of many few international locations the place Amazon hasn’t established a significant presence. The firm has been doubling gross sales turnover on its platform yearly and increasing its market share. In current years, Ozon has been a standout development story, with a valuation which has exceeded $10 billion.

What occurred to Ozon in current weeks has been a shock for buyers. From February 28, the U.S. suspended buying and selling of Ozon and different Russian firm shares on NASDAQ. The firm discovered itself hostage to the heightened tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine, because the suspension of buying and selling triggered a so-called delisting occasion which necessitated early compensation of convertible bonds.

After that, as Ozon disclosed March 9, a gaggle of bondholders has fashioned a particular committee and appointed funding financial institution Houlihan Lokey to conduct talks with the corporate with a view to discovering a good and sustainable resolution for all stakeholders. In flip, Ozon employed monetary marketing consultant Alvarez & Marsal to advise on the scenario and entered into discussions with an advert hoc group of bondholders and their advisers on the “consensual restructuring” of its obligations. Ozon goals to be in place to achieve a standstill settlement with a big variety of bondholders within the close to time period and agree on long-term restructuring inside the present monetary 12 months, as the corporate stated in its annual report printed in May.

The suspension of buying and selling on NASDAQ additionally means most funds can’t promote the corporate’s American Depositary Shares (ADS) on the inventory market. Some buyers can attempt to swap them for Russia-traded shares, however that is fairly troublesome and never a viable choice for a lot of buyers as a result of capital restrictions.

These developments may adversely have an effect on Ozon’s means to boost further funding, the corporate stated in its newest Annual Report. In addition, capital management measures just lately applied by Russia’s Central Bank could complicate the switch of funds between the Ozon accounts in Russia and Cyprus, the place the holding firm that issued the bond relies.

Industry analysts are inclined to agree that in these circumstances, restructuring the bonds seems to be like a mutually helpful resolution which can permit the corporate to execute on its technique within the curiosity of buyers whereas full compensation, even it turns into technically doable, could undermine the corporate’s efforts. Negotiations with bondholders on restructuring are going effectively, and lots of of them are prone to agree on proposed phrases, in accordance with folks aware of the matter.

Ozon’s enterprise fundamentals stay sturdy. The firm elevated gross merchandise worth (GMV) 127% final 12 months and is focusing on an 80% development this 12 months regardless of geopolitical tensions. Having invested closely in its personal warehouse and logistics community, Ozon is now much less depending on third-party logistics operators and fewer vulnerable to import restrictions. Another power of the corporate is that, along with working with manufacturers, Ozon has 90,000 retailers promoting numerous items through its market, and gives a spread of fintech options for entrepreneurs and their prospects. This mannequin makes the corporate extra sustainable than conventional retailers who must re-arrange their provide chain in response to commerce restrictions.

Ozon stated in its newest statements that it stays open to working with overseas buyers. Funds and people excited by e-commerce and know-how in markets throughout EMEA can nonetheless spend money on a spread of corporations, together with Allegro in Poland, Jumia in Nigeria, Hepsiburada in Turkey and Kaspi in Kazakhstan. Unfortunately, for now, they’re successfully banned from getting on board with Ozon’s development story – one of the vital dynamic market prospects within the area.

