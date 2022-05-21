Ozzy’s daughter escapes deadly studio fire

Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Aimee and her producer have escaped a Hollywood recording studio hearth that killed one other individual, her mom stated.

The hearth erupted late on Thursday afternoon in a two-story business constructing, and it took 78 firefighters greater than 50 minutes to extinguish the flames, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott stated in an announcement.

Two folks reported respiratory signs associated to smoke publicity and have been evaluated on the scene, however each declined to be taken to a hospital, Scott stated.

“Sadly, one person was found dead inside, as firefighters searched the structure,” Scott stated, including that no firefighters have been injured and the reason for the fireplace is underneath investigation.

One of the 2 survivors was the elder daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne stated in an Instagram put up.

Aimee Osbourne, 38, and a producer she was working with have been “the lucky two that made it out alive,” Sharon Osbourne stated, with out figuring out the producer.

“It is utterly heartbreaking that someone lost their life today in this fire & we are sending our prayers to this person & their family,” Osbourne stated, including “our prayers go out to the family and friends of the person that lost their life to this senseless fire.”

Aimee Osbourne is a singer who releases music underneath the identify ARO, her initials. She didn’t participate within the Osbourne household’s actuality present.