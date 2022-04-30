P Chidambaram’s Stinging Sarcasm For Centre Amid Coal And Power Shortage

P Chidambaram’s “Modi hai, mumkin hai” jibe at Centre comes amid a coal and energy disaster (File)

Senior Congress chief P Chidambaram as we speak took a swipe on the Centre over the difficulty of widespread energy outages, saying the federal government has discovered the “perfect solution” to it – which is to cancel passenger trains and run coal rakes.

Various states continued to reel underneath energy shortages on Friday with hovering temperatures pushing the demand for electrical energy increased, as opposition events blamed the Centre for coal shortages at thermal vegetation.

Attacking the federal government over the difficulty, Mr Chidambaram mentioned, “Abundant coal, large rail network, unutilised capacity in thermal plants. Yet, there is acute power shortage. Modi Government cannot be blamed. It is because of 60 years of Congress rule!”

“There is no incompetence in the Ministries of Coal, Railway or Power. The blame lies with past Congress ministers of the said departments!” he mentioned.

“Government has found the perfect solution: cancel passenger trains and run coal rakes! Modi hai, mumkin hai,” the previous Union minister mentioned in a collection of tweets.

As a heatwave continued, the nation’s peak energy demand touched an all-time excessive of 207.11 GW on Friday and the railways cancelled 42 passenger trains to facilitate coal freight motion, with South East Central Railway (SECR) division that covers the coal-producing areas cancelling 34 trains.

Aam Aadmi Party and Congress leaders held the Centre liable for the continued energy disaster and alleged that logistical help was not being offered for coal distribution to energy vegetation.



