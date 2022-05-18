PA Senate Candidate Kathy Barnette: ‘We Have Put Up a Good Fight’

Pennsylvania Senate Candidate Kathy Barnette didn’t ship a concession speech on Tuesday evening after she trailed candidates Dave McCormick and Mehmet Oz, however she thanked her employees and supporters for his or her exhausting work.

“We have put up a good fight. I am so grateful to the people that I have met throughout this commonwealth,” Barnette mentioned throughout her watch celebration.

“They haven’t called it, I’m not conceding, so don’t report it,” she mentioned to reporters within the room. “I just want to take this time to just say thank you.”

Although she choked up onstage at one level, Barnette delivered an upbeat message.

“The Republican Party — we have some of the best people,” she mentioned. “Thank you so much for all of your hard work. I appreciate it so much.”

Barnette noticed a final minute surge, after a debate the place she spoke about her private story of being born to a mom who was raped, within the aftermath of the leak of a Supreme Court resolution draft overturning Roe v. Wade.

“My story is as much about you as it is about me,” she mentioned. “You didn’t see me run an ugly campaign. You didn’t see me put out an ugly ad. I made the main thing you.”

However, Barnette additionally confronted questions over her electability in a normal race towards Democrat candidate John Fetterman, and about earlier statements she made and her dealing with of questions on her previous from reporters.

She urged her supporters to proceed preventing the left.

“Do not be discouraged, because we have a country to save,” she mentioned. “The left has shown us that they are not playing with us when they say they want to fundamentally change this country.”

