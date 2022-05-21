Paani Da Rang hitmaker Ayushmann Khurrana has stopped composing songs, here’s why

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANNK Ayushmann Khurrana will likely be seen in Anek, to be launched on May 27

Highlights Ayushmann Kurrana’s songs, as soon as immensly in style, have change into a rarity

The actor will likely be seen in political motion movie Anek subsequent

Ayushmann and staff Anek arrived on The Kapil Sharma Show for promotions just lately

Bollywood actor Ayushman Khurrana is showing on the ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ for the promotion of his movie ‘Anek’ together with Andrea Kevichusa and director Anubhav Sinha.

During the present, Ayushmann sang a few of iconic songs like ‘Naina Da Kya Kasoor’, Kishore Kumar’s tune ‘Humein Tumse Pyaar Kitna’ and his tune ‘Paani Da’.

On the query, why he’s not so eager now on composing songs, he replied: “All my songs were composed during my college years, whether it be ‘Paani Da Rang’, ‘Saddi Galli’, ‘Mitti Di Khushboo’ which I composed with my friend Rochak.”

“These songs were all written when I was in college and are released now. Now I don’t have the time to do so. I was doing theatre in college, and it was a wholesome exercise. We used to write our lines, our own stories for theatre,” he added.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Meanwhile, in Anek, Ayushmann will likely be seen within the function of an undercover cop. It will likely be launched in cinema halls on May 27 and can conflict with Hollywood movie Top Gun: Maverick starring Tom Cruise.

The director-actor duo of Anubhav and Ayushmann are reuniting after the hit Article 15 (2019). Anek film’s trailer has already piqued fan curiosity.

(With IANS inputs)