“Pace Is Important But It’s Not Everything”: Glenn McGrath On Umran Malik’s Rise In IPL 2022 | Cricket News

Australian tempo legend Glenn McGrath on Friday mentioned the best way fast-rising Prasidh Krishna bowled a penultimate over in an IPL recreation confirmed he may deal with strain. McGrath additionally expects India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who’s having a low-key IPL for Mumbai Indians and has taken solely 4 wickets to date, to bounce again strongly.

“Two of our guys Avesh Khan and Prasidh Krishna, the way they are coming through. To see Prasidh bowl a fantastic penultimate over against Delhi Capitals in IPL on Friday just shows that these guys can handle pressure,” McGrath, who’s Director of Coaching on the famed MRF Pace Foundation right here, informed reporters.

About younger pacer Umran Malik, who has made heads flip along with his sheer tempo and performances within the ongoing IPL, he mentioned, “I think pace is important but it’s not everything. You don’t want someone bowling 150 kph and spraying it down the leg side or spraying it wide so you have got to have that control.

“But in case you have a bowler bowling at that tempo you’ll need to have longevity. I’m certain the selectors shall be very keen on him and would like to have somebody bowling at that tempo in your nation,” he added.

Heaping praise on Prasidh, who has trained at the MRF Pace Foundation, McGrath said, “I’ve all the time favored Prasidh’s angle. He is all the time eager to bowl within the nets. He is getting ends in the center for the laborious work he places in throughout coaching which exhibits his high quality.

“He is mentally strong and has a good attitude. He is bowling well at the moment. He is high on confidence.” Asked about Bumrah not being his ordinary wicket-taking self through the IPL through which his workforce Mumbai Indians have misplaced all their seven video games to date, McGrath mentioned since “he has enjoyed so much success early in his career, he is expected to maintain that level”.

“I think, batsmen are a lot more watchful against him these days. But as a bowler, you want to take wickets, so it’s more of a mental game now. He is a quality bowler and very intelligent. I expect him to bounce back strongly.” McGrath, who picked up 563 wickets from 124 Tests and 381 scalps from 250 ODIs, mentioned it was good to see high quality tempo bowlers rising in India.

“Always been good batting conditions and bowling conditions for spinners here. But what I have heard is that the pitches are a little different now and there is more in it for the pacers now which I think is great.

“…you see that India line-up for fairly some years now have a top quality quick bowling assault. When you may have a robust bowling line-up in your nationwide workforce, it filters down with extra folks eager to grow to be quick bowlers as properly,” said the pace legend, who has been with the Pace Foundation for 10 years now.

“But it’s one factor that the nationwide workforce has pacers however you additionally must see who’re the fellows coming in subsequent. Australia has had the identical challenge (with Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood doing the majority of tempo bowling) till you had (Scott) Boland within the Ashes. You want good depth in your quick bowling,” he added.

On pacer Cummins being handed the Australia Test captaincy, McGrath said, “There have been quick bowlers like Kapil Dev, Imran Khan, (Courtney) Walsh…was not one thing I believed they could not do. Fast bowlers are extra clever than the batsman (laughs). I like the best way Cummins and Steve Smith work collectively.” On former teammate Shane Warne, who passed away recently, McGrath described him as larger than life and someone who positively impacted anyone who met him or spent time with him.

