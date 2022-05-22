Pacific leaders congratulate Labor’s Anthony Albanese on election victory

The Solomon Islands has congratulated Australia’s Labor chief, Anthony Albanese, on his election victory, saying a lot “remains to be done” within the bilateral relationship, as Pacific islands neighbor Fiji welcomed the celebration’s local weather insurance policies.

Albanese stated he could be sworn in because the thirty first prime minister on Monday together with 4 senior celebration members, whilst vote counting continues, earlier than heading to Tokyo to attend a “Quad” summit on Tuesday with US President Joe Biden and the

prime ministers of Japan and India.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Solomon Islands’ latest signing of a safety pact with China was a serious election difficulty for outgoing Prime Minister Scott Morrison, with Western allies involved it might present a gateway for a Chinese navy presence within the Pacific.

China’s overseas minister, Wang Yi, is anticipated to go to the Solomon Islands this week, native media have reported, though Reuters couldn’t verify that with Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare’s workplace.

In a press release on Sunday, Sogavare stated his nation “remains Australia’s steadfast friend and development partner of choice.”

The Solomon Islands are grateful for Australia’s monetary, medical, and safety help over time, he stated, including “much however, remains to be done.”

Sogavare had written to Albanese and “assured him of taking Solomon Islands’ relationship with Australia to another level

under Albanese’s tenure.”

Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama congratulated Albanese in a tweet, writing: “Of your many promises to support the Pacific, none is more welcome than your plan to put the climate first.”

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stated that she had known as Albanese on Sunday, and that the 2 nations would

proceed to work collectively “deepening our partnership with our close friends in the Pacific, and advancing our interests on the

world stage.”

“Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand are at our best when we work together,” she stated.