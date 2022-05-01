Packers Give Rodgers More Playmakers By Drafting 3 Wide Receivers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay’s biggest place of concern heading into the draft stays a little bit of a query mark even after the Packers chosen three candidates to catch passes from reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers added North Dakota State’s Christian Watson within the second spherical, Nevada’s Romeo Doubs within the fourth and Nebraska’s Samori Toure within the seventh as they try and restock at large receiver after buying and selling All-Pro Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.

“We’re certainly very much of the belief that competition’s going to bring out the best and the cream’s going to rise,” Packers normal supervisor Brian Gutekunst mentioned Saturday.

“That’s something that we needed to do, and I think we accomplished that.”

The three-time defending NFC North champions nonetheless can have much less confirmed expertise of their receiving group than simply about another Super Bowl contender. They’ll want one or two of those rookie wideouts to contribute instantly.

“You always feel good right now,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur mentioned. “But the bottom line is you’ve got to get these guys in here and see what they can do. And a lot of it’s going to be, ‘How fast can these guys pick up the offense?’”

Armed with two late first-round picks, the Packers opted towards buying and selling as much as get one of many prime receiving prospects on this class as six wideouts went among the many first 18 picks.

The Packers additionally didn’t observe the lead of the Philadelphia Eagles or Arizona Cardinals by buying and selling a first-round choose to land a veteran receiver. Philadelphia acquired A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans and Arizona bought Marquise Brown from the Baltimore Ravens.

Green Bay as an alternative boosted its protection and took two Georgia teammates within the first spherical, with linebacker Quay Walker going twenty second general and defensive deal with Devonte Wyatt twenty eighth.

The Packers took Watson within the second spherical and UCLA offensive lineman Sean Rhyan within the third spherical Friday.

On the ultimate day of the draft, they chose Doubs (134th general) and Wake Forest offensive lineman Zach Tom (one hundred and fortieth) within the fourth spherical, South Carolina exterior linebacker Kingsley Enagbare (179) within the fifth and Georgia Tech security/linebacker Tariq Carpenter (228th), Miami defensive deal with Jonathan Ford (234th), Penn State offensive deal with Rasheed Walker (249th) and Toure (258th) within the seventh.

Gutekunst didn’t rule out the potential of including one other veteran receiver to go together with free-agent acquisition Sammy Watkins, who signed with the Packers in mid-April.

“We’ll see what’s out there and if we can help our team,” Gutekunst mentioned. “What we did in the draft wouldn’t prevent us from trying to help our team at wide receiver or anywhere else.”

WAITING ON PASS RUSHER

The Packers wanted to seek out an outdoor linebacker to enhance the duo of Rashan Gary and Preston Smith after the cap-related launch of Za’Darius Smith, however they didn’t draft anybody at that place till taking Enagbare with the ultimate choose of the fifth spherical.

“He’s got great length, good hands, good power in his hands,” Gutekunst mentioned.

UPGRADING SPECIAL TEAMS

Green Bay picked loads of gamers who determine to assist out a particular groups unit that ranked because the league’s worst final season, based on Football Outsiders effectivity metrics.

Watson had 52 profession kickoff returns and scored on two of them throughout his faculty profession. Doubs scored on a punt return the primary time he touched the ball for Nevada. Carpenter stuffed quite a lot of particular groups roles at Georgia Tech.

Gutekunst mentioned new particular groups coach Rich Bisaccia offered loads of enter.

“We’ve got to get better there, so I think we’re open to a lot of different things that maybe we wouldn’t have done in the past,” Gutekunst mentioned.

VERSATILE BLOCKERS

The Packers historically have valued offensive linemen who may play a number of positions, however misplaced two gamers who match that profile now that Billy Turner’s with the Denver Broncos and Lucas Patrick has joined the Chicago Bears.

But they discovered guys who may choose up the slack.

Rhyan was a left deal with at UCLA but in addition may play guard. Tom performed each middle and left deal with at Wake Forest.

“I feel comfortable playing any position on the offensive line, so I’m just ready to play wherever they put me and go from there,” Tom mentioned.

PERSONAL CONNECTIONS

Watson’s father, Tim Watson, was drafted by the Packers within the sixth spherical in 1993, however by no means performed for Green Bay throughout an NFL profession that included stints with the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.

Ford says he went to center college with Packers defensive deal with T.J. Slaton. Doubs mentioned his mom is a longtime Packers fan.

“I just thought that it would be so surreal for me to play for a team my mom has always been rooting for,” Doubs mentioned. “Jerseys, shirts, hats, the whole nine, man.”

MAKING MOVES

The Packers opened this draft with two second-round picks at No. 53 and No. 59, however traded each for the chance to take Watson at No. 34 on Friday.

They went within the different course Saturday.

The Packers moved down eight spots within the fifth spherical to get a fourth seventh-round choose at No. 234 that they used on Ford.

