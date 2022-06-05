Paddington Bear joins Queen Elizabeth II for tea at Buckingham Palace

toggle caption Alastair Grant/ WPA Pool/Getty Images

Alastair Grant/ WPA Pool/Getty Images

Sporting his iconic blue duffle coat, Paddington Bear sat down with Queen Elizabeth II for tea at Buckingham Palace as a part of the Platinum Jubilee festivities celebrating her 70 years on the throne.

It was a gathering for the ages, and it did not take lengthy for the duo to understand they’ve one thing in frequent. Setting down a teapot, the well mannered bear gives the queen a marmalade sandwich, which was tucked deep inside his crimson brimmed hat.

YouTube



“I always keep one for emergencies,” he tells her.

Unlatching a black purse, she pulls out a sandwich, too.

“So do I,” she says. “I keep mine in here.”

Paddington gasps, his eyes widening.

“For later,” the queen says.

The queen’s assembly with Paddington was screened to a crowd of hundreds outdoors of Buckingham Palace to open a live performance to have a good time the queen. The brief video was met with laughter and applause from the group, based on The Associated Press.

The sketch was only one a part of the multi-day celebration. Festivities included the queen’s birthday parade, musical performances and appearances from Prince Charles and Prince William.

The queen, who’s 96, didn’t attend in-person. The palace cited “episodic mobility issues,” based on the AP.