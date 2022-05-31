Paddleboard pooches: Dogs take to the waves for surf race

This a paddle surf race with a distinction.

The seaside village of El Masnou, north of Barcelona, is internet hosting a paddle surf race with canines.

It’s positively not a stroll within the park, canine contenders have to be correctly skilled by their homeowners and completely obedient.

The canines should patiently sit on the board whereas their human companions paddle on the surfboard alongside a 1.5-kilometre course.

A canine’s pure intuition can be to leap within the water, so the race calls for they keep nonetheless and obedient.

So, in some methods it is much like a daily obedience coaching session, however on water.