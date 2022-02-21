Paddy Procurement Stands At 695.67 Lakh Tonnes In 2021-22 Season

Government has procured 695.67 lakh tonnes of paddy to this point within the 2021-22 advertising and marketing 12 months

New Delhi:

Government has procured 695.67 lakh tonnes of paddy to this point within the ongoing 2021-22 advertising and marketing 12 months at minimal assist worth (MSP) from over 94 lakh farmers throughout the nation.

Official sources stated that of the whole procurement undertaken to this point (until February 20, 2022), most 186.85 lakh tonnes of paddy has been procured from Punjab, adopted by 92.01 lakh tonnes from Chhattisgarh, 70.22 lakh tonnes from Telangana, 55.30 lakh tonnes from Haryana and 64 lakh tonnes from Uttar Pradesh until February 20 of the continuing advertising and marketing 12 months.

The paddy advertising and marketing season usually begins from October and runs by way of September.

During the 2020-21 advertising and marketing season, the federal government procured 895.83 lakh tonnes of paddy at an MSP worth of Rs 1,69,133.26 crore, meals ministry stated in an announcement.

The authorities undertakes procurement operations by way of state-run Food Corporation of India (FCI) in addition to state companies.