Paddy Ryder to call it quits after stellar 16-season AFL career
AFL ruckman Paddy Ryder has introduced his retirement, pulling the pin on his stellar profession with St Kilda, Essendon and Port Adelaide.
The 34-year-old instructed his Saints teammates on Saturday that his profession, primarily with the Bombers, was ending.
He has performed 281 matches throughout 16 seasons.
“It’s been a really tough decision to come to, but I know it’s the right one,” Ryder instructed the membership’s web site.
“I’ve loved the role it’s enabled me to play in the community and the platform it’s given me to help educate people about Indigenous culture.
“Playing in games like the Dreamtime at the ’G, and this year running out with six of my brother boys against Hawthorn – they’re the moments I’ll remember forever.
“I want to thank all my current and former teammates, coaches and staff from the Bombers, Power and the Saints, particularly Kevin Sheedy, Matthew Knights, Mark Thompson, James Hird, Ken Hinkley and Brett Ratten. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to do my favourite thing week in week out.”
More to return