Paddy Ryder to call it quits after stellar 16-season AFL career

AFL ruckman Paddy Ryder has introduced his retirement, pulling the pin on his stellar profession with St Kilda, Essendon and Port Adelaide.

The 34-year-old instructed his Saints teammates on Saturday that his profession, primarily with the Bombers, was ending.

Paddy Ryder. Credit:Getty Images

He has performed 281 matches throughout 16 seasons.

“It’s been a really tough decision to come to, but I know it’s the right one,” Ryder instructed the membership’s web site.