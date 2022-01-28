Padel problem: The next sport dispute about to land in Brussels’ lap

Qatar desires to shake up the world of padel prefer it’s carried out with soccer and different sports activities — however its plan wants the European Commission onside.

The deep-pocketed Gulf state is eyeing padel, a fast-growing hybrid of squash and tennis, as the newest addition to its sports activities portfolio amid a worldwide growth for the racquet sport. After internet hosting the World Padel Championships final November, Qatar is now seeking to arrange a brand new skilled circuit for padel via funding from its Qatar Sports Investments (QSI).

There’s only one drawback: Spanish beer firm Estrella-Damm presently has the world’s prime padel gamers locked into contracts with its World Padel Tour (WPT), a corporate-sponsored circuit that takes place outdoors the umbrella of the game’s governing physique, the International Padel Federation (FIP).

Now, with the Qatari funding imminent, one of the best padel gamers need to Brussels to assist them escape from their current Estrella-Damm contracts, which they declare are unlawful underneath EU competitors guidelines as utilized to sports activities organizations. The contracts forbid prime gamers from participating in any non-WPT competitions — together with tournaments sanctioned by the official governing physique and even the Olympics, ought to padel be granted inclusion for the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

The FIP and elite gamers at the moment are making ready to submit a criticism in regards to the unique contracts to the European Commission on competitors grounds, in accordance with a senior govt with direct information of the matter. The FIP has additionally accused the World Padel Tour of taking part in occasions not in accordance with its technical and disciplinary guidelines.

The new Qatari-backed circuit, which might improve prize cash tenfold and create extra high-profile tournaments, can be run underneath the auspices of the worldwide federation, consistent with the governance construction of different main sports activities. On the brand new tour, gamers would additionally sit on governance committees, and have voting and decision-making powers, the manager mentioned.

The Qatari funding in skilled padel is being pushed by QSI Chairman Nasser al-Khelaifi, who can be president of French soccer big Paris Saint-Germain, which the funding fund reworked from a lackluster Ligue 1 membership right into a multibillion-euro behemoth.

Padel gamers can see the potential. The Qatari transfer into padel would “revolutionize” the game, Alejandro Galán, the world’s prime male padel participant, wrote final week. Padel is increasing quickly on the newbie degree, and is being championed by quite a few sports activities celebrities. The FIP estimates that 25 million individuals play padel around the globe, a quantity that has doubled within the final 5 years.

An settlement between QSI, the FIP and gamers to launch the brand new tour is “very close” to being signed, the manager mentioned.

But Estrella-Damm and the World Padel Tour aren’t taking place and not using a combat.

In response to the gamers’ try and exit their contracts with the WPT circuit, the tour threatened contracted gamers with authorized motion and punitive fines of as much as €500,000 in a letter final week. That’s about 10 occasions what prime padel gamers can hope to make in a 12 months from tournaments.

Estrella-Damm, the World Padel Tour and their authorized representatives didn’t reply to requests for remark. Qatar Sports Investments and the International Padel Federation additionally didn’t reply to requests for remark.

Qatar’s main strikes into sport have included golf, tennis, Formula One and internet hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is able to begin in November. Human-rights activists have accused the Gulf nation of “sportswashing.”

While EU competitors regulators have proven reluctance to behave on complaints within the sports activities world, the Commission in 2017 ordered ice skating’s governing physique to scrap “disproportionately punitive” sanctions for athletes who take part in occasions the federation has not licensed.

