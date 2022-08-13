Padres GM AJ Preller slams Fernando Tatis Jr., says team needs to get to point of ‘trust’

Fernando Tatis Jr. violated Major League Baseball’s coverage on efficiency enhancing medicine, incomes the Padres superstar an 80-game suspension on Friday. He has additionally apparently violated his personal workforce’s belief in him.

It’s uncommon when a workforce govt speaks harshly about certainly one of his personal gamers, a lot much less one of many faces of the game, however that’s precisely what Padres GM A.J. Preller did after the information broke.

“I think what we need to get to is a point in time where we trust,” Preller told reporters. “Over the course of the last six or seven months, I think that’s been something that we haven’t really been able to have there.”

It wasn’t simply the suspension that Preller was speaking about.

Tatis Jr., fractured his wrist in a motorbike accident within the offseason. When the 23-year-old famous person was requested when the accident happened, he replied, “Which one?”

As in, there was a couple of bike accident?

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Padres GM A.J. Preller Getty Images

Still, the Padres had been hopeful that Tatis Jr., who has but to play this season, can be again within the lineup quickly. Instead, Tatis Jr., who was scheduled to play his fifth rehab sport with Double-A San Antonio, will miss the remainder of this season and into subsequent.

“I should have used the resources available to me in order to ensure that no banned substances were in what I took. I failed to do so,” the slugger mentioned in an announcement. “I am completely devastated. There is nowhere else in the world I would rather be than on a field competing with my teammates.”

Preller mentioned he acquired a name from certainly one of Tatis’ representatives simply earlier than 4 p.m. Eastern on Friday and that nobody with the group had any concept of the failed check till then, in keeping with the San Diego Union-Tribune. Then Preller broke the information to the workforce earlier than the Padres’ sport in Washington.

Tatis, who was the 2019 National League Rookie of the Year and completed third in MVP voting final season, is within the second 12 months of a 14-year, $340 million contract.

But Preller didn’t maintain again on his evaluation of the now fractured relationship Tatis Jr. has with the membership.

“From our standpoint, obviously he’s a great talent, he’s a guy we have a lot of history with and do believe in,” he mentioned. “But these things only work when there’s trust both ways. I think that’s going to be something that we’re going to have plenty of conversation and time to talk to Fernando about. That’s something that clearly, if we’re going to have a partnership and a real relationship, we’re going to have to make sure that that’s strong.”