Page tops qualifying as men take team bronze

Bryony Page gained Olympic bronze in Tokyo final 12 months, so as to add to her silver from Rio 2016

Great Britain gained a bronze medal on day two of the Trampoline, Tumbling and DMT European Championships in Italy.

Zak Perzamanos, Rhys Northover, Andrew Stamp and Tyler Cole-Dyer got here third within the males’s workforce remaining behind winners France and Portugal.

Earlier, Stamp posted the highest rating in qualifying for the person remaining.

Current world champion and two-time Olympic medallist Bryony Page was the ladies’s high qualifier, with team-mate Isabelle Songhurst subsequent greatest.

Britain gained gold in each the junior girls and boys workforce occasions on the opening day.