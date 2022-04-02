Paige Buecker’s UConn Tops Stanford, Advances To NCAA Championship

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 14 factors and UConn superior to the nationwide championship sport with a 63-58 win over defending champion Stanford on Friday night time.

The Huskies will face South Carolina for the nationwide championship on Sunday night time. The Gamecocks beat the Cardinals 72-59 within the first sport of the Final Four.

It’s UConn’s first journey to the championship sport since 2016, when the Huskies gained the final of 4 straight championships. Since then, the crew has suffered heartbreaking defeats within the nationwide semifinals, shedding twice in additional time.

UConn (30-5) will probably be searching for its twelfth nationwide championship, and the Huskies have by no means misplaced in an NCAA title sport.

They needed to work to get to the finals. Leading by 52-44 with 1:26 left, Stanford made a livid rally thanks to some expensive UConn turnovers.

Cameron Brink’s layup with 18.4 seconds left obtained the Cardinal inside 60-58. UConn was in a position to work seven seconds off the clock earlier than Christyn Williams was fouled with 11 seconds left. The senior guard calmly swished each free throws to revive a two-possession lead.

Ashten Prechtel fully missed a troublesome contested 3-pointer from the wing with 5.4 seconds left and the Huskies held on for the win.

Haley Jones led the Cardinal (32-4) with 20 factors.

This has been probably the most difficult yr of Geno Auriemma’s Hall of Fame teaching profession. Eight gamers needed to sit out at the very least two video games this season with damage or sickness, together with Bueckers who missed practically three months with a left knee damage suffered in early December.

In the fourth quarter, Bueckers got here up grimacing when she went down onerous going for a defensive rebound. She left the sport for a couple of minutes, and each time she hit the ground, she appeared to verify on her knee.

This was the most recent matchup on the most important stage between Hall of Fame coaches Tara VanDerveer and Auriemma, who’re first and second on the all-time wins listing in girls’s basketball. Their two groups met 27 years in the past in Minneapolis to the day within the nationwide semifinals and the Huskies additionally gained that one. They went on to win their first title that yr.

The sport obtained off to a gradual begin as neither crew actually may discover its taking pictures contact. UConn led 12-9 after one quarter and was up 27-26 on the half. The groups mixed to shoot 36% (23 for 64) within the opening 20 minutes. Stanford was in a position to maintain it shut by outscoring UConn 20-6 within the paint.

The low-scoring half was paying homage to the 2010 title sport when the groups performed within the Alamodome in San Antonio. The Cardinal led that one 20-12 on the half. UConn went on to win that one 53-47 — one in every of 4 victories for the Huskies over the Cardinal within the Final Four or championship rounds.

NOSE ISSUES

Lexie Hull needed to depart the sport a number of instances within the first half to cope with a bloody nostril. She left within the first quarter after getting fouled on a drive. Stanford couldn’t get the blood all cleared up from Hull, so Anna Wilson took the 2 free throws for her. Hull re-entered the sport afterward with gauze in her left nostril, however needed to depart once more simply earlier than the half when she stared bleeding once more. She performed your complete second half with out additional points.

HOMECOMING

The sport served as a homecoming for Bueckers, who grew up 10 miles from Minneapolis and had many family and friends on the sport. She performed a number of instances in highschool within the state event within the Target Center.

HEALING HUSKY

UConn submit Dorka Juhasz flew in to hitch her crew two days after she had surgical procedure on her left wrist that she had fractured within the Huskies’ double-OT win over N.C. State within the regional last Monday. Juhasz sat on the bench in sweats, her arm in a sling.

