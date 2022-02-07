‘Painted as a monster’: Adam Gilchrist slams Cricket Australia after coach Justin Langer quits | Cricket News – Times of India

Former Australia captain Adam Gilchrist criticised Cricket Australia (CA) on Monday for his or her therapy of Justin Langer , saying the previous head coach had been painted as a “monster”.Langer resigned on Saturday, simply weeks after main Australia to a 4-0 Ashes collection win over England, with Cricket Australia saying he had rejected a short-term extension of his contract.Australia additionally gained final yr’s Twenty20 World Cup for the primary time underneath Langer however there have been reviews of participant discontent over his teaching type.“He’s been painted by some particular people as a monster, that is not Justin Langer,” Gilchrist advised Australian SEN Radio.

“He’ll be the first to admit he has his frailties, he has his areas of weakness, but he’ll sit and look you in the eye and work it out with you. So, to be painted as a monster, what sort of effect would that have on you personally and what’s the flow-on effect to your family … particularly through a period of time when you’re not nearly understanding what is going on, the consistent innuendo and rumour,” Gilchrist added.

Cricket Australia didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

In a LinkedIn submit on Sunday, Langer mentioned Cricket Australia supplied him a short-term contract to steer the group’s defence of the T20 World Cup title on dwelling soil later this yr however he opted to not settle for it.

“If media reports are correct, several senior players and a couple of support staff don’t support me moving forward, and it is now apparent the CA board and CEO, Nick Hockley, are also keen to see the team move in another direction,” Langer mentioned.

“I respect that decision,” he mentioned.

“My life has been built on values of honesty, respect, trust, truth, and performance and if that comes across as ‘too intense’ at times, I apologise.”