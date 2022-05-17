World
Pair of Imran Khan’s mobile phones stolen from Sialkot airport – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: A senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member on Monday claimed {that a} pair of cell phones belonging to former PM, Imran Khan, have been stolen from the Sialkot airport after Khan disclosed at an influence present within the metropolis final Saturday that he had recorded a video message containing names of all those that are allegedly plotting to assassinate him.
In a Twitter submit, Khan’s former aide, Shahbaz Gill, stated the incident happened as the federal government had pulled the safety element of the previous prime minister.
“You (a veiled reference to government and security establishment) have gone completely berserk. The video statement that Khan has recorded cannot be found on his phone. The mobile phones were stolen after Imran Khan landed at the airport after addressing a rally,” he stated, alleging that Imran’s telephones have been “ordered to be stolen” from the airport.
At the Sialkot rally, Khan had claimed that an “assassination attempt” is being hatched towards him – video proof of which he has stored in a “secure place”.
“I have named all those elements involved in the conspiracy in the video. I knew about it and I got full knowledge of it a few days ago,” Khan stated.
“If something happens to me then this video will be made public in front of the nation. In it, whoever has conspired against me, whoever is complicit since last summer, I’ve named everyone,” the ex-PM added.
PM Shehbaz Sharif directed inside (house) minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday to spice up Imran’s safety amid alleged threats to his life.
In a press release, the spokesperson for the inside ministry stated that as per the orders of the PM, Imran has been supplied “foolproof security”.
The assertion stated no less than 94 safety personnel, together with 22 Islamabad policemen, have been deployed at Bani Gala, the residence of Imran Khan. Similarly, 36 policemen from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and 6 from Gilgit-Baltistan have been deployed to guard Imran, it states.
