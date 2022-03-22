World
Pak, China sign agreements to further strengthen ‘iron-clad friendship’ – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s international minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi mentioned methods to additional strengthen the “iron-clad friendship” between the 2 nations as the 2 sides signed 5 agreements to deepen their bilateral cooperation in varied fields, the international workplace stated on Tuesday.
The agreements have been inked in Islamabad on Monday after the assembly between Qureshi and Chinese state councilor and international minister Wang.
Wang is in Islamabad to attend the forty eighth session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Council of Foreign Ministers (OIC-CFM) as a particular visitor on the invitation of Qureshi.
Qureshi and Wang reaffirmed the resolve to maintain and construct upon the present momentum of bilateral relations, the international workplace stated in an announcement.
The two ministers exchanged views on bilateral strategic, financial and safety cooperation, Covid-19 pandemic, ongoing situation in Ukraine and regional and worldwide problems with mutual curiosity.
“Ways to further strengthen the iron-clad friendship between the two countries were discussed,” the assertion stated.
Five agreements have been signed after the assembly, it stated.
The first settlement was signed between the ministry of schooling of China and the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan on “Mutual Recognition of Higher Education Certificates and Degrees”.
The two sides also signed a Memorandum of Understanding between China International Development Cooperation Agency and Pakistan Ministry of Economic Affairs on the “Project of China-Pakistan Joint Research Centre (CPJRC) on Earth Sciences”.
Three separate Letter of Exchange (LOE) for agricultural equipment and materials; for joint agricultural technology laboratory equipment and materials; and for agricultural demonstration station equipment and materials were also inked.
Qureshi also emphasised that both countries must continue deeper engagement to promote peace, and stability in Afghanistan and avert the humanitarian crisis there.
