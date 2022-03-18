Pak Lawmaker Gets Death Threats Ahead Of No-Trust Vote Against PM: Report

Dissident Pakistan lawmaker Noor Alam Khan has stated that he has obtained loss of life threats

Islamabad:

Dissident lawmaker of Imran Khan’s occasion Noor Alam Khan has stated that he has obtained loss of life threats, forward of a no-confidence movement towards the Prime Minister.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Noor Alam Khan was amongst these 24 leaders who’ve introduced they’d not assist Prime Minister Imran Khan throughout the vote of no-confidence towards him.

The Friday Times reported that Alam Khan shared a screengrab of the messages, claiming that he had been “Receiving threats telling me what we did with Benazir Bhutto Shaheed and Bashir Bilour Shaheed will do with you and your three sons.”

The threats come as a bunch of indignant employees of the PTI broke the gates at Sindh House, forcibly storming the property till police have been referred to as on to reply.

Two PTI MNAs, Faheem Khan and Attaullah Niazi, have been arrested for main the assault on the Sindh House, together with different members of the mob.

It is reported that 24 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf sought refuge in Sindh House forward of the no-confidence movement towards Prime Minister.

MNAs stated that if MrKhan assures them no motion shall be taken towards them, they’re prepared to return to Parliament Lodges, reported Geo News.

PTI’s disgruntled member of the National Assembly Raja Riaz stated that many different ministers are prepared to come back right here, nonetheless, “Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) is unable to accommodate all the members.”

However, these lawmakers reportedly shifted from Sindh House to unknown places.