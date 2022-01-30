World
Pak NSA meets Taliban officials in Kabul – Times of India
KABUL: Visiting Pakistani National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf held talks with Taliban officials in Kabul and mentioned numerous subjects, together with the formation of a joint working committee for the financial development of the 2 nations.
The assembly was held on Saturday between the Pakistani delegation led by the NSA and high-ranking Taliban officers, together with Second Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi and appearing Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi, experiences TOLO News.
“The Islamic Emirate held talks over different issues such as politics, trade, the economy, transit and the extension of bilateral relations,” the Taliban’s deputy spokesman Inamullah Samangani stated.
The Pakistan ambassador to Afghanistan, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, known as the negotiations between Moeed and Muttaqi “constructive”.
“Moeed Yusuf called on Afghan acting Deputy Prime Minister Mullah (Abdul) Salam Hanafi and discussed strengthening of Pakistan- Afghanistan brotherly relations to promote trade, transit, connectivity,” Khan stated on Twitter.
In a press release, the Foreign Ministry stated that throughout the assembly, Muttaqi requested Yusuf to offer further amenities for Afghan merchants, Khaama News reported.
“Afghanistan’s transit routes with Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan have been opened and we expect you to provide facilities for our traders,” the assertion quoted Muttaqi as saying to the NSA.
On his half, Yusuf reiterated the Pakistan authorities’s dedication to offer additional amenities for the motion of individuals within the crossing factors of Torkham and Chaman.
There had been experiences earlier that the NSA would talk about concerning the latest tensions surrounding the Durand Line, the de-facto border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
But there was no official affirmation on this from both the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul nor the the federal government in Islamabad.
Following a number of delays, Moeed lastly arrived in Kabul on Saturday. He is the third senior Pakistan official to go to Afghanistan because the Taliban got here into energy in August final yr.
Pakistan is but to recognise the Taliban regime.
The assembly was held on Saturday between the Pakistani delegation led by the NSA and high-ranking Taliban officers, together with Second Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi and appearing Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi, experiences TOLO News.
“The Islamic Emirate held talks over different issues such as politics, trade, the economy, transit and the extension of bilateral relations,” the Taliban’s deputy spokesman Inamullah Samangani stated.
The Pakistan ambassador to Afghanistan, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, known as the negotiations between Moeed and Muttaqi “constructive”.
“Moeed Yusuf called on Afghan acting Deputy Prime Minister Mullah (Abdul) Salam Hanafi and discussed strengthening of Pakistan- Afghanistan brotherly relations to promote trade, transit, connectivity,” Khan stated on Twitter.
In a press release, the Foreign Ministry stated that throughout the assembly, Muttaqi requested Yusuf to offer further amenities for Afghan merchants, Khaama News reported.
“Afghanistan’s transit routes with Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan have been opened and we expect you to provide facilities for our traders,” the assertion quoted Muttaqi as saying to the NSA.
On his half, Yusuf reiterated the Pakistan authorities’s dedication to offer additional amenities for the motion of individuals within the crossing factors of Torkham and Chaman.
There had been experiences earlier that the NSA would talk about concerning the latest tensions surrounding the Durand Line, the de-facto border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
But there was no official affirmation on this from both the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul nor the the federal government in Islamabad.
Following a number of delays, Moeed lastly arrived in Kabul on Saturday. He is the third senior Pakistan official to go to Afghanistan because the Taliban got here into energy in August final yr.
Pakistan is but to recognise the Taliban regime.