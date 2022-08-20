World
Pak poll body issues notice to Imran Khan over ‘contemptuous remarks’ against watchdog – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s high election physique has issued a discover to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan for utilizing “intemperate and contemptuous remarks” in opposition to the ballot watchdog in current political speeches.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday additionally issued discover in opposition to different PTI leaders and former ministers and directed them to look in particular person or by means of counsel earlier than the fee workplace in Islamabad on August 30, the Dawn newspaper reported.
The ballot physique accused the previous Pakistan prime minister Imran of levelling baseless allegations on the ECP and its chief in his addresses each within the month of July and August, the report stated.
Expressing vocal disapproval of the ECP and its chief, Imran and his supporters have has repeatedly demanded Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja resign. They even claimed that PTI gained the Punjab by-polls regardless of using state equipment in PML-N’s favour.
After a powerful victory in Punjab by polls, former Pakistan PM final month urged Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja to resign, stating that his social gathering gained the elections regardless of the misuse of state equipment.
Pakistan’s ruling PML-N social gathering misplaced provincial authorities in Punjab province, after a decisive win by Imran Khan’s PTI within the byelections to twenty seats. The Khan-led PTI gained 15 seats whereas PM Sharif’s PML-N managed to safe simply 4 seats.
At a public tackle following his triumph within the Punjab province, Imran Khan insisted that early common elections nonetheless have been the one answer to the nation’s present woes, the Dawn newspaper reported.
The PTI chief stated that the CEC tried his finest to show the polls in favour of Shehbaz Sharif’s PML-N.
“I am disappointed in the chief election commissioner. How could he let all this happen? He is not competent to run [the Election Commission of Pakistan] and is biased towards a political party. Raja should immediately resign.”
Responding to Imran Khan’s allegations, the ECP discover reads: “you [Imran] have willfully and intentionally scandalised, ridiculed, and maligned this commission and the members of the commission in order to bring the commission and its members into hatred in eyes of general public, which otherwise is an attempt to prejudice.”
According to Dawn, the Pakistan election physique discovered the remarks derogatory and in contempt underneath its guidelines and regulation.
It additionally berated the leaders for instigating the general public in opposition to the ECP chief through the use of derogatory language which was an “attempt to prejudice the process of forthcoming election which constitute a clear contempt of the commission.”
