Pak School Teacher Killed By Colleague, Students For “Blasphemy”: Police

Islamabad:

A trainer at an all-girls spiritual faculty was killed by a lady colleague and two college students who accused her of blasphemy, Pakistan police mentioned Wednesday, the most recent homicide within the nation associated to the massively delicate situation.

Few points in Pakistan are as galvanising as blasphemy, and even the slightest suggestion of an insult to Islam can supercharge protests and incite lynchings.

The newest incident came about Tuesday in Dera Ismail Khan within the nation’s ultra-conservative northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan.

Police mentioned two college students and a trainer ambushed Safoora Bibi on the primary gate of the college and attacked her with a knife and stick.

“She died after her throat was slit,” police official Saghir Ahmed informed AFP.

The primary suspect is a colleague who deliberate the crime with two nieces learning on the Jamia Islamia Falahul Binaat faculty, police mentioned.

The ladies informed police a relative had dreamt the lifeless girl “had committed blasphemy” in opposition to the Prophet Mohammed, officers mentioned, including they had been additionally investigating if the primary suspect, Umra Aman, had a private grudge.

Azeem Khan, one other police official, confirmed the main points.

Known as madrassas, spiritual faculties have lengthy served as important lifelines for thousands and thousands of impoverished youngsters in Pakistan, the place social companies are chronically underfunded.

But critics say college students could be brainwashed by hardline clerics who prize rote studying of the Koran over core topics reminiscent of maths and science.

Rights teams say Pakistan’s blasphemy legal guidelines are sometimes wielded to settle private vendettas.

Last 12 months, a Sri Lankan manufacturing unit supervisor working in Pakistan was crushed to loss of life and set ablaze by a mob after being accused of blasphemy.

The Centre for Social Justice — an unbiased group advocating for the rights of minorities — says a minimum of 84 folks had been accused of committing blasphemy final 12 months, and three folks had been killed by lynch mobs over related allegations.

