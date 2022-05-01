Pak TV Channel Fires 17 As PM Event Not Covered Over Laptop Issue: Report

The core PTV crew is stationed in Islamabad and strikes with the Pak PM, mentioned a report. (Representational)

Islamabad:

Pakistan’s state-run PTV has suspended 17 officers for failing to make sure “proper” protection of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Lahore go to because of the non-availability of a complicated laptop computer.

The newly-elected Prime Minister visited Kot Lakhpat Jail and Ramazan Bazaars in Lahore final week.

However, a Pakistan Television (PTV) crew failed to make sure “proper” protection because of the non-availability of a complicated laptop computer required to add the video footage by way of File Transfer Protocol (FTP), the Dawn newspaper reported.

As per the usual working procedures, a VVIP crew comprising reporters and producers is accountable for the protection of the prime minister. The crew is provided with the newest devices, together with laptops for dwell streaming and well timed importing of the footage of any occasion, the report mentioned.

The core crew is stationed in Islamabad and strikes with the Prime Minister throughout the nation and overseas, it mentioned.

When the PTV Lahore centre was knowledgeable concerning the go to, it requested the PTV headquarters to offer a complicated laptop computer, it mentioned.

Earlier on April 18 additionally, the Lahore centre wrote a letter to the headquarters saying: “Since we don’t have any laptop editing facility at the Lahore centre, we hired a laptop with the editing facility… but as a permanent arrangement we must own the same facility at the centre.”

However, the state-run TV didn’t pay any consideration and recommended hiring one once more.

At this, the Lahore centre organized the non-public laptop computer of an official. After protection, when the crew tried to transmit the footage, it discovered the battery of the laptop computer had drained.

Next day, the PTV administration suspended a complete of 17 officers, together with the VVIP protection deputy controller Imran Bashir Khan.

In addition, the administration suspended varied engineers and cameramen over the alleged neglect.

The suspended staff claimed that that they had been scapegoated by the administration appointed by the earlier regime in an effort to save the bigwigs, the report added.

