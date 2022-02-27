Pakistan-Afghan border reopens days after deadly clash that left three dead

A key border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan has reopened, officers mentioned Sunday, days after fighting between security forces left at least three dead.

Since the Taliban returned to energy final yr border tensions between the neighbors have risen, with Pakistan alleging militant teams had been planning assaults from Afghan soil.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Taliban deny harboring Pakistani militants, however are additionally infuriated by a fence Islamabad is erecting alongside their 2,700-kilometer (1,600-mile) border, drawn up in colonial occasions and referred to as the Durand Line.

“The border has reopened for all sort of activities,” a spokesman for Pakistan’s paramilitary border pressure advised AFP.

A safety supply mentioned it got here after “successful talks” between Pakistani officers and the governor of Afghanistan’s Kandahar province.

Mahmood Azaam, spokesman for the governor, confirmed it had reopened.

Each facet blamed the opposite for Thursday’s clashes on the Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing, which locals mentioned concerned mild and heavy weapons.

Thousands normally cross on daily basis, together with merchants, Afghans looking for medical therapy in Pakistan, and other people visiting kin.

Read extra: Pakistan allows India to deliver wheat to struggling Kabul