Pakistan air force inducts its first batch of Chinese-built fighter jets

Pakistan’s air pressure formally inducted its first batch of Chinese-built J-10C fighter jets on Friday, holding a ceremony in Islamabad with officers from each international locations.

Several of the jets flew overhead as Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed the acquisition, made for an undisclosed quantity. Pakistan hasn’t stated what number of plane have been purchased within the deal, although authorities had earlier spoken of as much as 25 jets. China is a longtime ally of Pakistan and has bought it army plane earlier than.

The ceremony comes a day after Pakistan stated an unarmed surface-to-surface missile launched from India landed contained in the nation, damaging a wall in a residential space however inflicting no casualties.

Following the incident, Pakistan on Friday summoned an Indian diplomat and lodged a protest, in accordance with an announcement launched by the Foreign Ministry.

Without naming neighboring India, Khan stated in his Friday speech that the Chinese-built planes would play an vital position in rectifying a “security imbalance” within the area.

Later Friday, India’s protection ministry issued an announcement saying that the missile that ended up in Pakistan was fired by chance because of a technical malfunction throughout a “routine maintenance” on Wednesday. It stated the federal government ordered an investigation.

“While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident,” India stated.

Pakistan and India have a historical past of bitter relations. They have fought three wars — two of them over the disputed Himalayan area of Kashmir, which is split between the 2 however claimed by each in its entirety.

