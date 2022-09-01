World
Pakistan anti-terrorism court extends interim bail to Imran Khan in terrorism case till Sep 12 – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court docket in Pakistan on Thursday prolonged the interim bail to ousted prime minister Imran Khan until September 12 in a terrorism case registered towards him for threatening police, judiciary and different state establishments throughout a rally within the capital month.
Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan granted bail to the chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) occasion towards a surety bond of Rs 100,000, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.
During a rally in Islamabad final month, 69-year-old Khan had threatened to file instances towards high police officers, election fee and political opponents over the therapy meted out to his aide Shahbaz Gill, who was arrested on costs of sedition.
He had additionally taken exception to Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, who had permitted Gill’s two-day bodily remand on the request of the Capital Territory Police, and mentioned she ought to “prepare herself as action would be taken against her”.
Hours after the speech, Khan was booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act for threatening police, judiciary and other state institutions at his rally.
The anti-terrorism court on August 25 had granted bail to the PTI chief till September 1 against a surety of Rs 100,000.
Khan last week showed willingness to withdraw his controversial remarks against the female judge but stopped short of tendering an apology.
In a written response sent to the Islamabad High Court, Khan claimed of not being aware at the time of passing the remarks that Chaudhry was a judicial officer as he was under impression that she was an executive magistrate.
“The respondent (Khan) submits with humility that if the phrases he uttered is considered inappropriate, he’s keen to take them again,” Khan mentioned in his reply submitted within the court docket.
On Thursday, Khan arrived on the Islamabad ATC amid tight safety and the proceedings commenced beneath Judge Abbas, who ordered the prosecutor to grant the PTI chairman interim bail within the 4 new costs added to the primary data report (FIR) within the case.
The closing arguments can be heard within the subsequent listening to on September 12.
Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan granted bail to the chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) occasion towards a surety bond of Rs 100,000, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.
During a rally in Islamabad final month, 69-year-old Khan had threatened to file instances towards high police officers, election fee and political opponents over the therapy meted out to his aide Shahbaz Gill, who was arrested on costs of sedition.
He had additionally taken exception to Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, who had permitted Gill’s two-day bodily remand on the request of the Capital Territory Police, and mentioned she ought to “prepare herself as action would be taken against her”.
Hours after the speech, Khan was booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act for threatening police, judiciary and other state institutions at his rally.
The anti-terrorism court on August 25 had granted bail to the PTI chief till September 1 against a surety of Rs 100,000.
Khan last week showed willingness to withdraw his controversial remarks against the female judge but stopped short of tendering an apology.
In a written response sent to the Islamabad High Court, Khan claimed of not being aware at the time of passing the remarks that Chaudhry was a judicial officer as he was under impression that she was an executive magistrate.
“The respondent (Khan) submits with humility that if the phrases he uttered is considered inappropriate, he’s keen to take them again,” Khan mentioned in his reply submitted within the court docket.
On Thursday, Khan arrived on the Islamabad ATC amid tight safety and the proceedings commenced beneath Judge Abbas, who ordered the prosecutor to grant the PTI chairman interim bail within the 4 new costs added to the primary data report (FIR) within the case.
The closing arguments can be heard within the subsequent listening to on September 12.