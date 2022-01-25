Pakistan appoints first female Supreme Court judge

Justice Ayesha Malik, 55, had been chosen by a fee that decides on the promotion of judges. As is typical for Supreme Court judges, she was sworn in on dwell TV, together with her oath administered by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmad.

“I congratulate Justice Ayesha Malik for becoming the first female judge of the Supreme Court,” Prime Minister Imran Khan stated in a tweet. “She has my prayers and good wishes.”

The nine-member physique that confirmed Malik’s appointment had initially turned down her elevation final 12 months, earlier than voting 5-4 to approve her this 12 months.

Some legal professionals’ teams criticized the selection, arguing Malik was picked regardless of not being among the many prime three most senior judges of the decrease court docket from which she was elevated. They have referred to as for goal standards for the promotion of judges.