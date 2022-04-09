Pakistan army chief meets PM Khan amid impasse over no-confidence vote

Pakistan’s military chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday met Prime Minister Imran Khan amid an deadlock over a parliamentary vote to oust the premier, two sources aware of the matter informed Reuters.

The assembly comes hours after parliament was abruptly adjourned earlier than the vote that Khan was extensively anticipated to lose.

Khan’s allies blocked a no-confidence movement final week and dissolved the decrease home of parliament, however Pakistan’s prime courtroom on Thursday ordered that the vote be held by Saturday.

It is but to occur, regardless of practically 12 hours passing for the reason that session began on Saturday.

Members of Khan’s social gathering had steered on Friday they might attempt to delay the vote for so long as attainable. They have mentioned there’s a overseas conspiracy to oust him.

The cricket star turned politician has vowed to “struggle” towards any transfer to switch him.

Before Saturday’s session was adjourned, opposition chief Shehbaz Sharif, anticipated to turn into prime minister if Khan is ousted, urged decrease home Speaker Asad Qaiser to make sure the vote was carried out as a matter of precedence.

The speaker mentioned he would implement the courtroom order “in true letter and spirit.”

Khan, 69, surged to energy in 2018 with the navy’s assist, however lately misplaced his parliamentary majority when allies give up his coalition authorities.

Opposition events say he has did not revive an economic system battered by COVID-19 or fulfil guarantees to make Pakistan a corruption-free, affluent nation revered on the world stage.

