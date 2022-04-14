Pakistan Army Rejects Imran Khan’s Foreign Conspiracy Charge

Days after the ouster of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) authorities, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistani army categorically rejected “foreign conspiracy” allegations of Imran Khan to topple his authorities, in addition to the involvement of the Army in any means within the no-confidence movement.

Referring to Pakistan’s National Security Council (NSC) assembly, wherein the alleged “threat letter” obtained from the Pakistani embassy within the US was mentioned days earlier than the vote on the no-confidence movement, Director General (DG)-ISPR Babar Iftikhar mentioned that though the contents of the assembly have been confidential, nevertheless, the assertion that was launched after the assembly, nowhere talked about the time period “conspiracy”.

“The words used are in front of you … as I said … the words used are clear. Is there any word such as conspiracy used in it? I think not,” Babar mentioned at a press convention telecasted on Geo News.

He went on to say that Inter Sevices Intelligence (ISI) had achieved its investigation on the alleged letter when it arrived and thereby gave its inputs to the NSC.

“If any foreign power tries to conspire against Pakistan we will not let it succeed,” Iftikhar mentioned.

He additionally rejected the involvement of the Pakistani Army within the no-confidence movement towards Imran Khan in any method, whereas additionally requesting the folks and the political events to “not drag the military into politics.”

Talking about Imran Khan’s allegations that the army had given him three choices, forward of the no-confidence movement, the DG-ISPR mentioned that it was slightly the previous Prime Minister who had approached the Army Chief for intervention after which the choices have been mentioned.

“The options were not given by the establishment, Prime Minister’s Office approached the Chief of Army Staff, when there was this deadlock (between political parties), PMO asked Army to intervene,” DG-ISPR mentioned.

“It is very unfortunate that our political parties were not ready to talk among themselves at that point… so the army chief and DG-ISI went to the PMO… it was there that these three scenarios were discussed… one scenario was that no-confidence motion goes as it is, second was that PM resigns and the third was that Opposition takes back no-confidence motion and PM dissolves the NA and goes for fresh elections,” DG-ISPR additional elaborated.

He additional mentioned that Imran Khan mentioned that the third choice of recent elections was acceptable to him and he requested the Army Chief to speak to the Opposition on his behalf over that choice.

DG-ISPR Babar Iftikhar addressed a large number of questions on the current political occasions and associated subjects, in addition to declared that Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa was not concerned in any take care of Imran Khan’s Opposition and that he didn’t search an extension.

“Let me put this thing to rest today, Chief of Army Staff is neither seeking an extension nor will he accept an extension. No matter what, he will be retiring on the 29th of November 2022,” Iftikhar mentioned.

This comes just a few days after Pakistan Army claimed that there was a “recent propaganda” marketing campaign by some quarters to malign the nation’s army.

This assertion was issued after the 79th Formation Commanders’ Conference held on the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

This high-level assembly was attended by the nation’s military’s corps commanders, principal workers officers, and Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)