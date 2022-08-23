Pakistan Army To Provide Troops To Qatar For FIFA World Cup Security: Report | Football News

Pakistan’s cupboard has permitted a draft settlement that enables the federal government to supply troops for safety on the FIFA soccer World Cup to be held in Qatar in November. Pakistan’s Information Minister Mariyum Aurangzeb introduced on Monday that the Cabinet gave the nod to the draft settlement for offering troops to Qatar for the mega occasion being scheduled from November 21 to December 18. The Cabinet’s nod got here after the Joint Staff Headquarters (JSHQ) proposed the signing of the settlement and the international ministry, in addition to the Directorate General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), expressed no objections to it, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

“The agreement contains modalities for deployment of troops for security assistance during the FIFA World Cup 2022. The agreement aims to define the obligation of the two parties, the specific specialisations, and the number of security personnel to be sent by Pakistan to participate in the security and safety operations,” in accordance with a press release.

The Cabinet approval got here simply forward of Shehbaz Sharif’s first go to to Qatar because the prime minister of Pakistan on the invitation of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar.

During the go to from Tuesday, Shehbaz would maintain in-depth consultations with the Qatari management. The two sides will overview your complete spectrum of bilateral relations, with a specific deal with advancing energy-related cooperation, deepening commerce and funding ties, and exploring larger employment alternatives for Pakistanis in Qatar, the Prime Minister’s Office stated.

The prime minister may even go to ‘Stadium 974′ in Doha, the place he will likely be briefed on the intensive preparations undertaken by the federal government of Qatar to host the FIFA World Cup.

In July, Turkey’s inside minister Suleyman Soylu stated the nation will ship 3,250 safety officers to Qatar for the World Cup, and Ankara had additionally skilled Qatari safety personnel forward of the competitors.

Earlier this 12 months, NATO confirmed that it’ll additionally present safety in the course of the occasion.

“As part of the close cooperation between Qatar and NATO, the North Atlantic Alliance will provide support for the security aspects of the World Cup,” it stated in a press release.

“The support will include training against threats posed by Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) materials. It will also include training for the protection of very important people (VIPs) and to counter threats posed by improvised explosive devices,” it stated.

