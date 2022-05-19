Pakistan bans imports of all non-essential luxury goods – Times of India

Luxury cosmetics have been included within the import ban record

KARACHI: Pakistan has banned the import of all non-essential luxurious items in a bid to stabilize the economic system, the knowledge minister mentioned on Thursday, describing the scenario as an financial emergency.

Pakistan’s present account deficit has spiralled uncontrolled and its overseas alternate reserves have tumbled whereas the Pakistani rupee has plummeted to historic lows towards the US greenback.

“All those non-essential luxury items that are not used by the wider public, a complete ban has been imposed on their import,” minister Marriyum Aurangzeb advised reporters.

She mentioned the measures are to deal with fiscal instability, which she blamed on the earlier authorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote final month over expenses of mishandling the nation’s economic system.

“There is an emergency situation in the country,” she mentioned.

Among a number of imports to be banned are automobiles, mobile telephones, house home equipment and cosmetics.

It was not instantly clear how lengthy the ban might be in place, however Aurangzeb mentioned that together with different fiscal measures it might assist save vital overseas alternate reserves for the following two months. She mentioned the steps would save $6 billion yearly.

Pakistan’s main imports are gasoline and edible oil and pulses, which is able to stay unaffected.

Some projections see Pakistan’s present account deficit this monetary 12 months hitting round $17 billion or over 4.5% of GDP with a swelling import invoice and spiking international commodity costs.

Pakistan’s overseas foreign money reserves have declined quickly: funds held by the central financial institution fell $6 billion from $16.3 billion on the finish of February to simply above $10 billion in May.

Pakistan’s finance staff is in talks with the International Monetary Fund within the Qatari capital Doha to restart a funding programme it started in 2019 however which has stalled over Pakistan’s implementation of coverage actions required to obtain funds.