Pakistan bowl first against depleted Australia, rest Shaheen after heavy workload

Pakistan selected to bowl vs Australia

Pakistan gained the toss and elected to bowl towards a shorthanded Australia within the series-opening ODI in Lahore, as each groups return to the 50-over format after prolonged absences.

Missing a bunch of stars from their historic Test collection victory, Australia have been additional depleted after spinner Ashton Agar and wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis tested positive for Covid-19. Team physiotherapist Brendan Wilson has additionally examined optimistic, however different gamers and workers returned unfavorable checks.

With simply 13 gamers to select from, Australia have handed debuts to fast Nathan Ellis and legspinner Mitchell Swepson , who performed within the second and third Tests in Pakistan after 5 years on the fringes of the nationwide squad.

With common batters David Warner, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell unavailable, Travis Head has been named to open, with BBL MVP Ben McDermott to bat at No.3. Marnus Labuschagne and rising allrounder Cameron Green, who has performed only one ODI, have alternatives to impress.

Favourites Pakistan additionally boast new faces with 34-year-old legspinner Zahid Mahmood and younger fast Mohammad Wasim Jnr making their ODI debuts. But star fast Shaheen Shah Afridi has been rested after a heavy workload through the Test collection.

Much just like the series-deciding third Test, the pitch is predicted to be flat and favour batting amid stifling warmth however may supply reverse swing in dewy situations.

While the white-ball leg of the tour, which contains two additional ODIs and a one-off T20 completely performed in Lahore, is considerably low-key, there’s a lot on the road for each groups who’re comparatively lowly positioned within the World Cup Super League, having performed a restricted variety of 50-over matches.

Australia have gained their three collection performed through the cycle however are seventh after enjoying simply six matches – the final being towards West Indies in July. Pakistan are additionally determined to make up floor, sitting tenth after a 3-0 defeat to England within the UK final July of their final ODI hitout.

Australia swept Pakistan in a three-match ODI collection on their final tour of Pakistan in 1998, capped by a well-known rundown of 316 within the series-finale in Lahore within the then second-highest profitable chase in historical past.

Australia: 1 Aaron Finch (capt), 2 Travis Head 3 Ben McDermott, 4 Marnus Labuschagne, 5 Marcus Stoinis 6 Cameron Green 7 Alex Carey (wk), 8 Sean Abbott, 9 Natham Ellis, 10 Adam Zampa 11 Mitchell Swepson

Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam (capt), 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Imam-ul-Haq, 4 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 5 Saud Shakeel, 6 Iftikhar Ahmed, 7 Khushdil Shah, 8 Hasan Ali, 9 Mohammad Wasim Jnr, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Zahid Mahmood