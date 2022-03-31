Pakistan bowl, Shaheen returns in place of Hasan

Pakistan gained the toss and elected to bowl within the second ODI towards Australia in Lahore with the hosts aiming to bounce again and hold the sequence alive.

Even although the choice spectacularly backfired within the sequence opener, captain Babar Azam once more put Australia in to bat however Pakistan have been boosted by the return of star fast Shaheen Shah Afridi who changed Hasan Ali of their solely change.

With simply 13 gamers to select from, a shorthanded Australia named an unchanged line-up after beautiful Pakistan on Tuesday with an 88-run victory.

It was an nearly faultless show by the vacationers, who have been with no host of stars from their historic Test-series victory and additional depleted after spinner Ashton Agar and keeper-batter Josh Inglis tested positive to Covid-19

It did not appear to matter as Australia showcased vaunted depth of their first ODI since July with Travis Head, who returned after greater than 4 years within the ODI wilderness, cracking 101 off 72 balls as opener to energy Australia to 313 for 7.

After being tied down on the back-end, Australia’s complete was thought-about solely about par however their second-string assault suffocated Pakistan, who have been by no means actually within the hunt. Debutants Mitchell Swepson and Nathan Ellis impressed but it surely was frontline legspinner Adam Zampa who tore by means of Pakistan with a four-wicket haul.

Pakistan must rebound rapidly after such a lacklustre effort, the place their quicks copped a hammering from Head adopted by a fairly ham-fisted chase.

There is loads on the road for each groups with the three-match sequence counting in direction of the World Cup Super League. Mired in tenth place, Pakistan want a transfer on rapidly in any other case they face the prospect of circuitously qualifying to the 2023 World Cup.

But to show their fortunes round, Pakistan will first want to finish a 10-match shedding streak to Australia within the ODI format.

Australia: 1 Aaron Finch (capt), 2 Travis Head, 3 Ben McDermott, 4 Marnus Labuschagne, 5 Marcus Stoinis, 6 Cameron Green, 7 Alex Carey (wk), 8 Sean Abbott, 9 Nathan Ellis, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Mitchell Swepson.

Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam (capt), 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Imam-ul-Haq, 4 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 5 Saud Shakeel, 6 Khushdil Shah, 7 Iftikhar Ahmed, 8 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 9 Mohammad Wasim Jnr, 10 Zahid Mahmood, 11 Haris Rauf.