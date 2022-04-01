Pakistan complete record run chase to level ODI series with Australia | Cricket News – Times of India

A surprising win for Pakistan.Centuries for Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam assist them chase down 348 with an over to spa… https://t.co/vUkGo8Ix8V — ICC (@ICC) 1648750380000

Pakistan accomplished their highest profitable run chase in one-day internationals after they chased down a mammoth goal of 349 to beat Australia by six wickets in Lahore to stage the collection at 1-1 on Thursday.Centuries from skipper Babar Azam (114) and opener Imam-ul-Haq (106) allowed the hosts to succeed in the full on a pitch that aided batting.

Imam and Fakhar Zaman (67) gave Pakistan a stable basis with a gap stand of 118 earlier than Babar walked on and helped Imam construct one other century partnership as Australia, who used seven bowlers in whole, did not comprise the circulation of runs.

Pakistan nonetheless wanted to attain 70 off the final 10 overs and after they misplaced Babar within the forty fifth over, Mohammad Rizwan stored the rating ticking over earlier than he was dismissed for 23, leaving anxious faces within the crowd because the required run charge crept up.

More runs for the captain in a profitable effort.Take a bow Babar Azam! 💯#PAKvAUS https://t.co/o7PLDnMgkJ — ICC (@ICC) 1648750698000

But Khushdil Shah (27 off 17) lifted spirits once more with a late cameo, altering the equation by smashing two sixes and two boundaries to information Pakistan to victory with an over to spare.

Earlier, Pakistan selected to area after profitable the toss and the hosts made a dream begin when Australia captain Aaron Finch was dismissed by Shaheen Shah Afridi within the first over for a duck, trapped leg earlier than wicket.

But Ben McDermott introduced up his maiden century (104) and constructed a 162-run stand with Travis Head (89) whereas Marnus Labuschagne chipped in with a knock of 59.

Marcus Stoinis additionally contributed with a helpful 49 off 33 balls to assist Australia publish a complete of 348-8.

Afridi was the decide of the bowlers with figures of 4-63 however Pakistan’s three spinners had a tricky time and have been smashed for 166 runs in 20 overs.

Australia received the primary ODI by 88 runs. The last ODI may even be performed in Lahore on Saturday.