Pakistan cricketer Diana Baig raps to Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy song. Watch

Pakistan and India have plenty of issues in frequent and amongst them is their love for music. Both the nations have plenty of proficient singers whose songs are beloved throughout borders. A video of Pakistani cricketer Diana Baig has left the followers impressed as she showcases her rapping abilities to a music of Ranveer Singh’s film Gully Boy. After Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof’s child daughter stole the hearts of followers together with her cute interplay with the Indian girls’s crew gamers, now Pakistani cricketer Diana Baig has additionally left the followers impressed.

In a video posted by the ICC on their official Instagram deal with two days in the past, Diana Baig is seen rapping to Ranveer Singh-starrer Gully Boy’s music “Apna Time Ayega”.

In a video interview with presenter Sanjana Ganesan, who’s cricketer Jasprit Bumrah’s spouse, Diana Baig raps to the music virtually completely until she forgets the lyrics.

“Dropping some bars,” ICC captioned the video. It has acquired greater than 2.5 million views up to now.

“Waaah music talent has no boundaries,” an Instagram consumer commented. “Always heartwarming to see our brother nation doing Indian stuff,” one other consumer posted. “Music beyond borders,” a 3rd mentioned.

Another Pakistan cricketer Nashra Sandhu had proven her creative expertise in a video posted by the ICC a couple of days in the past. She had painted the nationwide flag of Pakistan on a cricket bat.

“Wow extremely talented. I have seen her full drawings and it is amazing also her bowling is so good. Keep it up girl,” an Instagram consumer commented on the video.

