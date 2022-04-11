Pakistan Crisis Live Updates: Pakistan Set To Elect New Prime Minister Today

Security measures forward of the Prime Minister’s election are set in place

New Delhi:

Pakistan Opposition chief Shehbaz Sharif, the 70-year-old youthful brother of former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has been nominated because the joint candidate for the prime minister’s election, scheduled as we speak.

On the opposite hand, Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party (PTI) has nominated Shah Mahmood Qureshi as their candidate.

The voting on the no-confidence movement in opposition to the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf authorities was held within the nation’s National Assembly late on Saturday evening the place 174 members recorded their votes in favour of the decision that ousted the Imran Khan.

Here are the LIVE updates on Pakistan Crisis:

PTI chief Ali Muhammad Khan claims majority of occasion’s MPs in opposition to resigning from National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Ali Muhammad Khan on Sunday claimed that 95 per cent of the Parliament from PTI are in opposition to resigning from the meeting. This assertion comes only a few hours after former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary’s press convention in Islamabad the place he had stated that his occasion members will resign from the National Assembly on Monday because the nomination of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif has been accepted by the National Assembly (NA) Secretariat, reported Geo TV.

Imran Khan supporters stage protests throughout Pakistan in opposition to his ouster as PM A lot of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf supporters held a protest rally in Lahore’s Liberty Chowk in opposition to the ouster of former prime minister and occasion chairman Imran Khan by way of a no-confidence movement moved by the Opposition. The charged PTI supporters, together with ladies and kids, confirmed their solidarity with Khan through the rally that began at 9 pm on Sunday and lasted until 3 am on Monday. Big gatherings have been additionally reported from different elements of the Punjab province, together with Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Vehari, Jehlum and Gujrat districts. Islamabad and Karachi additionally witnessed main gatherings of PTI supporters.