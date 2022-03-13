Pakistan demands joint probe into ‘accidental’ missile fired by India

“Such a serious matter cannot be addressed with the simplistic explanation proffered by the Indian authorities,” Pakistan’s international workplace stated in a press release.

“Pakistan demands a joint probe to accurately establish the facts surrounding the incident,” it added.

India stated on Friday it had by chance fired the missile into Pakistan this week due to a “technical malfunction” throughout routine upkeep, giving its model of occasions after Pakistan warned New Delhi of “unpleasant consequences.”

The worldwide neighborhood should play its “due role in promoting stability in a nuclearized environment,” the international workplace assertion from Pakistan stated, warning of “dire consequences” if any misinterpretation by one of many sides result in an escalation.