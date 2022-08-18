Pakistan Descending Into A “Banana Republic”, Says Imran Khan

Imran Khan additionally expressed concern about Shahbaz Gill being despatched into police remand once more.

Islamabad:

Pakistan is “descending into a banana republic”, stated former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday amid the controversy surrounding the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Shahbaz Gill, which the PTI chief claims is a conspiracy to focus on him and his get together.

Gill was arrested by the police on August 9, after he made controversial remarks in opposition to the Pakistan military on tv that had been deemed as “highly hateful and seditious” by the nation’s media authority.

A neighborhood court docket on Wednesday accepted a two-day bodily remand of Gill on the request of the Islamabad police. The court docket’s remanding of Gill to Islamabad police custody comes after a court docket rejected a police request to increase his two-day bodily remand.

According to the Dawn newspaper, the choose additionally directed the investigation officer to get the respondent medically examined and submit a report back to the court docket.

Imran Khan’s get together has alleged that Gill was tortured in police custody beforehand and his life stays in peril.

“Descending into a banana republic. The civilised world will be shocked at our levels of barbarism. The worst part is an easy target has been chosen to make an example of through torture and without a fair trial,” Imran Khan tweeted together with the video of Gill being taken to hospital.

“Meanwhile the likes of NS, Maryam, MFR, AZ, all of whom have in the worst possible way & repeatedly attacked State institutions through malicious and targeted statements against them, get away without even a hint of a reprimand,” he stated in one other tweet.

Meanwhile, The PTI, chief who’s the shut aide of Imran Khan, was shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital over a medical situation.

“He is in a fragile state of mental and physical health because of the torture inflicted on him when he was abducted and taken to an undisclosed location and then again at the police station. This is part of a conspiracy to target me and PTI by forcibly getting false statements against us similar to what they have been doing against social media activists,” he added.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) additionally expressed concern on the choice taken by the court docket to ship Gill to bodily remand.

“Any allegations that he was mistreated while on remand should also be investigated fairly and transparently,” the fee tweeted.

