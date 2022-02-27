Pakistan duo to miss first Australia Test

Pakistan quick bowler Hasan Ali and allrounder Faheem Ashraf have been dominated out of subsequent week’s first Test match in opposition to Australia attributable to accidents.

Hasan and Ashraf haven’t recovered from abductor and hamstring accidents, respectively, which they sustained throughout the Pakistan Super League.

The first Test might be performed at Rawalpindi from March 4-8.

The Pakistan Cricket Board mentioned on Sunday each gamers are anticipated to regain health in time for the second Test, beginning at Karachi from March 12.

Fast bowler Mohammad Wasim and allrounder Iftikhar Ahmed, who can also be a useful offspinner, have changed the injured duo for the primary Test and can be part of the squad in a while Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, Australia arrived for his or her first bilateral collection in Pakistan since 1998, with three Tests scheduled in addition to three one-day internationals and a one-off Twenty20 throughout their six-week tour.