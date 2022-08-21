Pakistan edge Netherlands by nine runs in 3rd ODI | Cricket News – Times of India

(Photo credit score: ICC Twitter)

ROTTERDAM: Pakistan beat the Netherlands by 9 runs regardless of a courageous effort by the house facet within the third and ultimate one-day worldwide in Rotterdam on Sunday.

The Netherlands have been all out for 197 within the ultimate over wherein they’d wanted 14 runs for a first-ever victory over Pakistan.

Tight bowling restricted Pakistan to only 206 with captain Babar Azam prime scoring with 91.

In reply, Tom Cooper (62) and Vikramjit Singh (50) prime scored for the Dutch however teenage quick bowler Naseem Shah with 5-33 proved key to Pakistan sweeping the collection 3-0.