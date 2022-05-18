World
Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari raises Jammu and Kashmir issue with UN chief Antonio Guterres – Times of India
NEW YORK: Pakistan‘s new international minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari raised the difficulty of Jammu and Kashmir in his assembly with UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres on Wednesday and emphasised that Islamabad needs peace with all its neighbours, together with India, which is able to proceed to stay elusive except the Jammu and Kashmir problem is resolved.
Pakistan’s ministry of international affairs stated in an announcement that Zardari, in his assembly with the UN chief, “underscored that Pakistan desires peace with all its neighbours, including India, which will continue to remain elusive” except the Jammu and Kashmir problem is “resolved in accordance with the UN security resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.”
Zardari additionally referred to the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.
India’s determination to revoke the particular standing of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 outraged Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian excessive commissioner in Islamabad.
India has categorically informed the worldwide group that the scrapping of Article 370 in 2019 by the nation’s Parliament was its inside matter.
India has additionally repeatedly informed Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir “was, is and shall forever” stay an integral a part of the nation. It additionally suggested Pakistan to just accept the truth and cease all anti-India propaganda.
India has informed Pakistan that it needs regular neighbourly relations with Islamabad in an setting freed from terror, hostility and violence.
During his assembly with Guterres, Zardari additionally “appreciated” the secretary basic’s function in “mobilising humanitarian and economic assistance for the Afghan people.
The foreign minister shared Pakistan’s concern about the spillover of instability in Afghanistan into Pakistan. He emphasised the international community’s response must address the urgent humanitarian needs and avoid a complete collapse of the economy in Afghanistan that will have dire consequences for ordinary Afghans.”
