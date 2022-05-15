Pakistan interested in importing leather from Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzindustry JSC Zharasul Abduraimov met Director

General of Brizbane Group of Companies (Pakistan) and Yiwu Bold

Look Import & Export Co, Ltd (USA) Asif Muhammad Sulehri, Trend studies citing

Kabar.

At the assembly, the events mentioned the potential for

implementing joint initiatives, Kyrgyzindustry JSC reported.

Zharasul Abduraimov advised about strategic duties of

Kyrgyzindustry, idle industrial enterprises of the nation, which

the corporate intends to revive, and proposed to ascertain

manufacturing of leather-based items and sports activities tools within the

republic.

In flip, Asif Muhammad Sulehri expressed curiosity in importing

leather-based from the Kyrgyz Republic, in addition to famous the readiness

for cooperation. If the availability of uncooked supplies is established, the

Pakistani aspect will contemplate the potential for constructing factories

in Kyrgyzstan for the manufacturing of balls, sneakers, luggage, jackets and

different leather-based merchandise.

The sides expressed hope for shut cooperation and joint

mutually useful cooperation.

Brizbane Group of Companies has been some of the skilled

and technical producers and exporters of every kind of high quality

martial arts items and equipment for a few years. It has its personal

manufacturing unit within the International Trade Center in Yiwu, China,

in addition to its personal gross sales workplaces within the United States.