Pakistan interested in importing leather from Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzindustry JSC Zharasul Abduraimov met Director
General of Brizbane Group of Companies (Pakistan) and Yiwu Bold
Look Import & Export Co, Ltd (USA) Asif Muhammad Sulehri, Trend studies citing
Kabar.
At the assembly, the events mentioned the potential for
implementing joint initiatives, Kyrgyzindustry JSC reported.
Zharasul Abduraimov advised about strategic duties of
Kyrgyzindustry, idle industrial enterprises of the nation, which
the corporate intends to revive, and proposed to ascertain
manufacturing of leather-based items and sports activities tools within the
republic.
In flip, Asif Muhammad Sulehri expressed curiosity in importing
leather-based from the Kyrgyz Republic, in addition to famous the readiness
for cooperation. If the availability of uncooked supplies is established, the
Pakistani aspect will contemplate the potential for constructing factories
in Kyrgyzstan for the manufacturing of balls, sneakers, luggage, jackets and
different leather-based merchandise.
The sides expressed hope for shut cooperation and joint
mutually useful cooperation.
Brizbane Group of Companies has been some of the skilled
and technical producers and exporters of every kind of high quality
martial arts items and equipment for a few years. It has its personal
manufacturing unit within the International Trade Center in Yiwu, China,
in addition to its personal gross sales workplaces within the United States.