Pakistan interior minister: White-ball matches against Australia moved from Rawalpindi to Lahore
The PCB advised ESPNcricinfo the choice was not remaining, nonetheless, saying it was a call for the 2 cricket boards
There stays confusion in regards to the replace, although. ESPNcricinfo understands* that no remaining resolution has been taken on the change, and that this was a matter for the 2 boards – the PCB and Cricket Australia – and never the federal government to finalise.
The political environment has led to each the ruling celebration, Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), promising to carry huge numbers in assist for his or her respective causes in direction of Islamabad, which adjoins Rawalpindi.
PTI has introduced it would carry a million individuals to D Chowk, a sq. in Islamabad identified for internet hosting political rallies, on March 27 “to express solidarity with the prime minister Imran Khan”. The spot is lower than two kilometres from the lodge the place the 2 groups had been anticipated to remain through the collection. PDM has additionally given a name to its staff and the general public at giant to start a protracted march in direction of Islamabad on Pakistan Day – March 23.
Rawalpindi was scheduled to host the three ODIs on March 29, March 31 and April 2, and a one-off T20I on April 5. The PCB is known to be reluctant to shift venue, involved in regards to the message it would ship to the cricketing world. It seems, although, that circumstances might effectively pressure their hand. It shouldn’t be but clear if the dates of the video games will change too.
* The story was up to date at 11.10am GMT on March 18, 2022.
