Pakistan monsoon flooding death toll tops 1,000: official – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: The demise toll from monsoon flooding in Pakistan since June has reached 1,033, in accordance to figures launched Sunday by the nation‘s National Disaster Management Authority.
It stated 119 folks had died within the earlier 24 hours, as heavy rains which have affected greater than 33 million folks continued to lash elements of the nation.
