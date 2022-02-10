Pakistan name Mohammad Abbas, Yasir Shah in reserves for Australia Tests due to fitness issues – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Karachi: Pakistan’s tempo bowler Mohammad Abbas has been positioned within the reserves’ listing for the house Test collection towards Australia following a grievance to the nation’s apex cricket physique over points associated to his health and perspective.

According to a supply, the nationwide crew’s physiotherapist, Cliffe Deacon, lodged a grievance with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja relating to the perspective of Abbas, who has to this point performed 25 Tests.

“Apparently Deacon, who has been with the Pakistan team for a while now, told Ramiz he was not happy with Abbas’s approach to his training and bowling in the nets,” the supply mentioned.

He mentioned that Deacon had complained that Abbas, 31, was not working exhausting sufficient throughout coaching, resulting in a discount in his tempo.

“The board then spoke to Abbas and he assured them that he would soon improve his pace and would also give full time to the fitness schedule and requirements of the team,” the supply added.

The crew administration, nevertheless, after receiving suggestions from Deacon, determined to maintain Abbas within the reserves till he improved his health and tempo within the nets.

“Abbas’s pace has dropped to around 123-125kmph which is not good enough for a new ball bowler in Test cricket,” the supply mentioned.

He mentioned that skilled leg-spinner, Yasir Shah, had additionally been positioned within the reserves due to health and different points.

“Yasir has also been struggling with his fitness and it has affected his bowling. As a result both he and Abbas have been told to work extra hard on improving their fitness during training in Lahore for the Australia series,” he added.

Yasir fell out of the board’s good books after his title acquired concerned in a police case when family members of a 14-year-old lady alleged that the participant had threatened them whereas attempting to guard his shut good friend, who’s accused of sexually molesting the lady and making movies with an intent to blackmail her.

While the lady’s family members have dropped Yasir’s title from the grievance, the case remains to be pending in courtroom.