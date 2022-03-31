Pakistan opposition calls on PM Khan to resign ahead of vote to oust him

Pakistan’s opposition on Thursday referred to as on Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign forward of a parliamentary vote which may see the previous cricket star ousted and the return of political uncertainty within the nuclear-armed nation.

Khan, 69, has been dealing with mounting criticism of his efficiency, together with his administration of an economic system beset by excessive inflation and rising deficits, and he misplaced his majority in parliament on Wednesday when a most important ally stop his coalition.

“We want to send Imran Khan a message that there is no safe passage for you,” opposition chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, son of assassinated former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, advised reporters at parliament.

“I want to give you a suggestion that you take an honorable exit, and an honorable exit is that you resign today and let the opposition leader take oath of the leader of the house.”

Khan is because of tackle the nation on Thursday, whereas parliament votes on whether or not to take away him as prime minister on Sunday at 11.30 a.m. (0630 GMT).

“The prime minister is as good as gone,” the influential English-language Dawn newspaper stated in an editorial on the entrance web page of its web site on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Khan’s most important parliamentary ally, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), deserted his coalition and threw its lot in with the opposition looking for to oust him.

Opposition leaders had referred to as on Khan to resign even earlier than he misplaced his majority in parliament, however his aides have stated he won’t stop.

