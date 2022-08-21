Cricket
Pakistan opt to bat and hand ODI debut to Abdullah Shafique among many changes
Toss Pakistan selected to bat vs Netherlands
Pakistan have opted to bat within the third and remaining ODI of a collection that they’ve an unassailable lead in. Pakistan have rung in 4 adjustments, closely rotating the facet that turned out within the first two video games.
Imam-ul-Haq drops out to make means for Abdullah Shafique on the high, whereas Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf are all rested. That sees Shafique make his ODI debut, whereas wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris, Zahid Mahmood and Shahnawaz Dahani all play. For Netherlands, Wesley Barresi sits out, with 19-year-old spinner Shariz Ahmad changing him. Tim Pringle additionally drops to the bench and Musa Ahmed is available in.
Netherlands: 1 Vikramjit Singh, 2 Scott Edwards (capt & wk), 3 Tom Cooper, 4 Teja Nidamanuru, 5 Max O’Dowd, 6 Bas de Leede, 7 Musa Ahmad, 8 Logan van Beek, 9 Aryan Dutt, 10 Shariz Ahmad, 11 Vivian Kingma
Pakistan: 1 Fakhar Zaman, 2 Abdullah Shafique, 3 Babar Azam (capt), 4 Mohammad Haris (wk), 5 Khushdil Shah, 6 Agha Salman, 7 Mohammad Nawaz, 8 Mohammad Wasim, 9 Shahnawaz Dahani, 10 Zahid Mahmood, 11 Naseem Shah